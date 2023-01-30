Lykis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.92 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lykis are:Net Sales at Rs 104.92 crore in December 2022 up 35.42% from Rs. 77.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 270.67% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2022 up 917.17% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.
Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.
|Lykis shares closed at 46.55 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.05% returns over the last 6 months and 24.13% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.92
|117.93
|77.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.92
|117.93
|77.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|93.13
|98.81
|67.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.25
|0.06
|-0.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.37
|1.73
|1.67
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.43
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.97
|12.58
|13.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.24
|4.32
|-4.50
|Other Income
|2.39
|0.64
|3.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.63
|4.96
|-1.28
|Interest
|2.12
|1.44
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.51
|3.53
|-3.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.21
|P/L Before Tax
|5.51
|3.53
|-3.21
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.49
|3.53
|-3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.49
|3.53
|-3.21
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.48
|3.52
|-3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|19.38
|19.38
|19.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.83
|1.81
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|2.83
|1.81
|-1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.83
|1.82
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|2.83
|1.81
|-1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
