Lykis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.92 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 104.92 117.93 77.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 104.92 117.93 77.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 93.13 98.81 67.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.25 0.06 -0.85 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.37 1.73 1.67 Depreciation 0.46 0.43 0.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.97 12.58 13.76 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.24 4.32 -4.50 Other Income 2.39 0.64 3.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.63 4.96 -1.28 Interest 2.12 1.44 1.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.51 3.53 -3.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.21 P/L Before Tax 5.51 3.53 -3.21 Tax 0.02 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.49 3.53 -3.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.49 3.53 -3.21 Minority Interest 0.00 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.48 3.52 -3.21 Equity Share Capital 19.38 19.38 19.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.83 1.81 -1.61 Diluted EPS 2.83 1.81 -1.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.83 1.82 -1.61 Diluted EPS 2.83 1.81 -1.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited