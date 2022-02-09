Lykis Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore, up 700.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore in December 2021 up 700.3% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021 down 51.11% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021 up 34% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

Lykis shares closed at 35.15 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.04% over the last 12 months.