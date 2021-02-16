Lykis Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.68 crore, down 65.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.68 crore in December 2020 down 65.27% from Rs. 27.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 down 240.92% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020 down 160.48% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2019.

Lykis shares closed at 24.75 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)