Lyka Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 26.25% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in September 2018 down 26.25% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2018 up 64.02% from Rs. 8.90 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2018 up 85.93% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2017.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 32.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.02% returns over the last 6 months and -40.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lyka Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.14
|11.35
|8.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.14
|11.35
|8.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.38
|3.61
|4.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|3.04
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.05
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.44
|2.81
|3.21
|Depreciation
|1.56
|1.55
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.91
|1.99
|4.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-1.70
|-5.62
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.29
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-1.40
|-4.92
|Interest
|1.21
|1.06
|4.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.23
|-2.46
|-9.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.23
|-2.46
|-9.14
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.17
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-8.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-8.90
|Equity Share Capital
|28.14
|28.14
|28.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-0.82
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-0.82
|-3.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-0.82
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-0.82
|-3.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited