Lyka Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 26.25% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in September 2018 down 26.25% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2018 up 64.02% from Rs. 8.90 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2018 up 85.93% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2017.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 32.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.02% returns over the last 6 months and -40.15% over the last 12 months.