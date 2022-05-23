 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lyka Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.68 crore, up 55.34% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.68 crore in March 2022 up 55.34% from Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2022 down 6664.15% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022 up 93.66% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 140.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.65% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.

Lyka Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.68 28.18 17.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.68 28.18 17.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.28 5.91 3.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.06 2.51 1.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 0.46 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.25 3.82 3.85
Depreciation 9.13 2.12 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.61 3.56 3.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.43 9.81 3.51
Other Income 0.66 0.67 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.09 10.48 4.36
Interest 2.91 4.60 6.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 5.88 -1.95
Exceptional Items -2.80 0.18 -1.70
P/L Before Tax -2.62 6.06 -3.64
Tax 12.61 0.38 -3.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.24 5.68 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.24 5.68 0.23
Equity Share Capital 28.69 28.69 28.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.32 1.97 0.07
Diluted EPS -5.32 1.97 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.32 1.97 0.07
Diluted EPS -5.32 1.97 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
