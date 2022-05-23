Lyka Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.68 crore, up 55.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.68 crore in March 2022 up 55.34% from Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2022 down 6664.15% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022 up 93.66% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 140.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.65% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.