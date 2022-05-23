Lyka Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.68 crore, up 55.34% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.68 crore in March 2022 up 55.34% from Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2022 down 6664.15% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022 up 93.66% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 140.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.65% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.
|Lyka Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.68
|28.18
|17.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.68
|28.18
|17.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.28
|5.91
|3.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.06
|2.51
|1.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|0.46
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.25
|3.82
|3.85
|Depreciation
|9.13
|2.12
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.61
|3.56
|3.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|9.81
|3.51
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.67
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.09
|10.48
|4.36
|Interest
|2.91
|4.60
|6.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|5.88
|-1.95
|Exceptional Items
|-2.80
|0.18
|-1.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.62
|6.06
|-3.64
|Tax
|12.61
|0.38
|-3.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.24
|5.68
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.24
|5.68
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|28.69
|28.69
|28.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.32
|1.97
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-5.32
|1.97
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.32
|1.97
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-5.32
|1.97
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
