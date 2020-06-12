Lyka Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 41.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in March 2020 down 41.84% from Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2020 down 218.46% from Rs. 7.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 92.69% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2019.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 17.15 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.65% returns over the last 6 months and -31.81% over the last 12 months.