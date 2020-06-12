Lyka Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 41.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in March 2020 down 41.84% from Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2020 down 218.46% from Rs. 7.70 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 92.69% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2019.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 17.15 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.65% returns over the last 6 months and -31.81% over the last 12 months.
|Lyka Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.57
|10.05
|14.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.57
|10.05
|14.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.20
|4.28
|4.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.59
|0.44
|2.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|1.77
|0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.85
|2.73
|2.47
|Depreciation
|1.45
|1.39
|1.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.65
|2.90
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-3.46
|0.54
|Other Income
|0.80
|0.72
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-2.73
|1.77
|Interest
|5.67
|11.13
|2.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.90
|-13.86
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|-1.27
|-26.48
|-0.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.17
|-40.35
|-1.04
|Tax
|0.95
|0.11
|-8.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.12
|-40.46
|7.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.12
|-40.46
|7.70
|Equity Share Capital
|28.69
|28.69
|28.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|-14.24
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|-14.24
|2.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|-14.24
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|-14.24
|2.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:42 am