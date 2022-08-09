Lyka Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, down 49.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in June 2022 down 49.67% from Rs. 43.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 down 98.33% from Rs. 19.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2022 down 78.25% from Rs. 30.34 crore in June 2021.

Lyka Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.84 in June 2021.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 129.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.42% returns over the last 6 months and 32.08% over the last 12 months.