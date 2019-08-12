Lyka Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, down 40.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in June 2019 down 40.61% from Rs. 11.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2019 down 5.26% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019 up 193.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2018.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 17.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.45% returns over the last 6 months and -54.20% over the last 12 months.