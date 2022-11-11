 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lyka Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 65.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in September 2022 down 65.45% from Rs. 73.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 101.35% from Rs. 28.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2022 down 86.57% from Rs. 46.32 crore in September 2021.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 126.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and 23.68% over the last 12 months.

Lyka Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.53 27.49 73.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.53 27.49 73.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.82 6.84 8.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.03 6.45 6.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 -0.65 0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.78 4.01 4.67
Depreciation 3.62 3.59 3.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.72 4.54 8.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.41 2.72 42.11
Other Income 1.19 0.72 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.60 3.43 42.80
Interest 3.03 2.91 5.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 0.53 37.23
Exceptional Items -0.21 0.23 -3.89
P/L Before Tax -0.64 0.76 33.33
Tax -0.30 0.05 5.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 0.71 27.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.04 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.38 0.71 27.68
Minority Interest -- -0.11 0.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.38 0.60 28.43
Equity Share Capital 28.69 28.69 28.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.20 9.90
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.20 9.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.20 9.90
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.20 9.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lyka Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:00 pm
