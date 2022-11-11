Lyka Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 65.45% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in September 2022 down 65.45% from Rs. 73.89 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 101.35% from Rs. 28.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2022 down 86.57% from Rs. 46.32 crore in September 2021.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 126.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and 23.68% over the last 12 months.
|Lyka Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.53
|27.49
|73.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.53
|27.49
|73.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.82
|6.84
|8.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.03
|6.45
|6.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.65
|0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.78
|4.01
|4.67
|Depreciation
|3.62
|3.59
|3.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.72
|4.54
|8.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.41
|2.72
|42.11
|Other Income
|1.19
|0.72
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.60
|3.43
|42.80
|Interest
|3.03
|2.91
|5.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.53
|37.23
|Exceptional Items
|-0.21
|0.23
|-3.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|0.76
|33.33
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.05
|5.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|0.71
|27.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.04
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|0.71
|27.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.11
|0.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.38
|0.60
|28.43
|Equity Share Capital
|28.69
|28.69
|28.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.20
|9.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.20
|9.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.20
|9.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.20
|9.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
