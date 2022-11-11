English
    Lyka Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 65.45% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in September 2022 down 65.45% from Rs. 73.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 101.35% from Rs. 28.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2022 down 86.57% from Rs. 46.32 crore in September 2021.

    Lyka Labs shares closed at 126.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and 23.68% over the last 12 months.

    Lyka Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.5327.4973.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.5327.4973.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.826.848.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.036.456.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.650.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.784.014.67
    Depreciation3.623.593.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.724.548.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.412.7242.11
    Other Income1.190.720.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.603.4342.80
    Interest3.032.915.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.440.5337.23
    Exceptional Items-0.210.23-3.89
    P/L Before Tax-0.640.7633.33
    Tax-0.300.055.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.340.7127.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.380.7127.68
    Minority Interest---0.110.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.380.6028.43
    Equity Share Capital28.6928.6928.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.209.90
    Diluted EPS-0.140.209.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.209.90
    Diluted EPS-0.140.209.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

