Lyka Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 65.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in September 2022 down 65.45% from Rs. 73.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 101.35% from Rs. 28.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2022 down 86.57% from Rs. 46.32 crore in September 2021.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 126.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and 23.68% over the last 12 months.