Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.19 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.19 crore in March 2022 up 45.02% from Rs. 24.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2022 down 1427.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022 up 93.24% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 140.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.65% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lyka Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.19
|35.57
|24.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.19
|35.57
|24.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.28
|5.91
|3.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.43
|7.69
|5.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|0.44
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.63
|4.29
|4.08
|Depreciation
|9.46
|2.24
|2.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.32
|4.22
|4.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.14
|10.78
|4.22
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.41
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.68
|11.18
|4.78
|Interest
|2.99
|4.64
|6.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.69
|6.54
|-1.59
|Exceptional Items
|-2.80
|0.18
|-1.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.12
|6.72
|-2.65
|Tax
|12.88
|0.44
|-4.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.99
|6.28
|1.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.99
|6.28
|1.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.08
|-0.19
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.07
|6.09
|1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|28.69
|28.69
|28.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.26
|2.11
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-5.26
|2.11
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.26
|2.11
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-5.26
|2.11
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited