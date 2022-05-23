 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.19 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.19 crore in March 2022 up 45.02% from Rs. 24.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2022 down 1427.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022 up 93.24% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 140.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.65% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.19 35.57 24.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.19 35.57 24.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.28 5.91 3.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.43 7.69 5.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 0.44 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.63 4.29 4.08
Depreciation 9.46 2.24 2.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.32 4.22 4.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.14 10.78 4.22
Other Income 0.53 0.41 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.68 11.18 4.78
Interest 2.99 4.64 6.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.69 6.54 -1.59
Exceptional Items -2.80 0.18 -1.05
P/L Before Tax -2.12 6.72 -2.65
Tax 12.88 0.44 -4.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.99 6.28 1.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.99 6.28 1.57
Minority Interest -- -- -0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.08 -0.19 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.07 6.09 1.14
Equity Share Capital 28.69 28.69 28.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.26 2.11 0.39
Diluted EPS -5.26 2.11 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.26 2.11 0.39
Diluted EPS -5.26 2.11 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
