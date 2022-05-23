Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.19 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.19 crore in March 2022 up 45.02% from Rs. 24.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2022 down 1427.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022 up 93.24% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 140.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.65% returns over the last 6 months and 144.05% over the last 12 months.