Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore, up 60.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore in March 2021 up 60.98% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021 up 109.22% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 362.59% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020.

Lyka Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.67 in March 2020.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 66.65 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)