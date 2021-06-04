MARKET NEWS

Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore, up 60.98% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore in March 2021 up 60.98% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021 up 109.22% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 362.59% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020.

Lyka Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.67 in March 2020.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 66.65 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations24.2626.8115.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations24.2626.8115.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.513.503.20
Purchase of Traded Goods5.648.624.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.191.090.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.083.813.41
Depreciation2.022.122.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.593.783.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.223.90-1.73
Other Income0.550.291.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.784.18-0.56
Interest6.376.595.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.59-2.40-6.14
Exceptional Items-1.050.41-6.74
P/L Before Tax-2.65-1.99-12.88
Tax-4.22-0.141.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.57-1.86-13.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.57-1.86-13.93
Minority Interest-0.44-0.411.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.14-2.27-12.32
Equity Share Capital28.6928.6928.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.39-0.80-5.67
Diluted EPS0.39-0.80-5.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.39-0.80-5.67
Diluted EPS0.39-0.80-5.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lyka Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jun 4, 2021 09:00 am

