Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore, down 36.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore in March 2020 down 36.91% from Rs. 23.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2020 down 263.99% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020 up 644.44% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 17.35 on June 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -30.74% over the last 12 months.