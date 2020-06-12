Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore, down 36.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore in March 2020 down 36.91% from Rs. 23.89 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2020 down 263.99% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020 up 644.44% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 17.35 on June 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -30.74% over the last 12 months.
|Lyka Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.07
|18.36
|23.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.07
|18.36
|23.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.20
|4.28
|4.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.45
|6.89
|6.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|1.14
|2.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.41
|3.54
|3.24
|Depreciation
|2.03
|1.98
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.27
|4.46
|7.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.73
|-3.93
|-1.87
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.93
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-3.01
|-1.16
|Interest
|5.57
|11.26
|2.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.14
|-14.27
|-4.03
|Exceptional Items
|-6.74
|-26.48
|2.41
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.88
|-40.75
|-1.62
|Tax
|1.06
|0.16
|-9.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.93
|-40.91
|7.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.93
|-40.91
|7.73
|Minority Interest
|1.62
|0.28
|-0.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.32
|--
|7.51
|Equity Share Capital
|28.69
|28.69
|28.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.67
|-14.50
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.67
|-14.50
|2.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.67
|-14.50
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.67
|-14.50
|2.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:42 am