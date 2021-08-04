Lyka Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.44 crore, up 179% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.44 crore in June 2021 up 179% from Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.37 crore in June 2021 up 603.01% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2020.

Lyka Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2020.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 82.80 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 179.73% returns over the last 6 months and 335.79% over the last 12 months.