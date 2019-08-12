Lyka Labs Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'17 Jun'16 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.36 30.60 20.06 Other Operating Income -- -- 1.12 Total Income From Operations 14.36 30.60 21.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.29 10.44 6.97 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.92 4.26 3.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 0.11 -1.24 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.25 4.22 4.44 Depreciation 2.01 1.29 2.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.07 6.51 5.32 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.96 3.78 -0.11 Other Income 0.23 1.87 0.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.73 5.65 0.10 Interest 1.67 3.62 4.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.40 2.03 -4.16 Exceptional Items -- -2.33 0.00 P/L Before Tax -4.40 -0.30 -4.16 Tax -0.58 -0.32 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.82 0.02 -4.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.82 0.02 -4.16 Minority Interest 0.65 1.82 0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.17 1.84 -4.14 Equity Share Capital 28.14 22.04 22.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.13 0.82 -1.89 Diluted EPS -1.13 0.82 -1.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.13 0.82 -1.89 Diluted EPS -1.13 0.82 -1.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited