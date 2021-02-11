Lyka Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.81 crore, up 46.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.81 crore in December 2020 up 46.07% from Rs. 18.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2020 up 711.65% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 31.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)