    LWS Knitwear Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 25.02% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LWS Knitwear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 25.02% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 69.25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 up 277.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    LWS Knitwear EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

    LWS Knitwear shares closed at 15.35 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months and -25.49% over the last 12 months.

    LWS Knitwear
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.356.559.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.356.559.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.666.699.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.27-0.49-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.130.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.170.07
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.170.07
    Interest0.230.120.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.080.040.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.080.040.05
    Tax0.010.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.040.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.040.04
    Equity Share Capital5.065.065.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.080.08
    Diluted EPS0.140.080.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.080.08
    Diluted EPS0.140.080.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm