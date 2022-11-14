LWS Knitwear Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 25.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 25.02% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 69.25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 up 277.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

LWS Knitwear EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

LWS Knitwear shares closed at 15.35 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months and -25.49% over the last 12 months.