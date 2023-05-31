LWS Knitwear Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.43 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.43 crore in March 2023 up 16.89% from Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 108.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 64% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

LWS Knitwear EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

LWS Knitwear shares closed at 15.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.54% returns over the last 6 months and 2.26% over the last 12 months.