LWS Knitwear Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore, up 59.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore in March 2022 up 59.97% from Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

LWS Knitwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

LWS Knitwear shares closed at 12.80 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)