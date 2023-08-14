LWS Knitwear Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, down 0.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in June 2023 down 0.22% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 26.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

LWS Knitwear EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

LWS Knitwear shares closed at 15.49 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.70% returns over the last 6 months and 5.52% over the last 12 months.