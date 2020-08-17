LWS Knitwear Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, down 45.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in June 2020 down 45.22% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019.

LWS Knitwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2019.

LWS Knitwear shares closed at 1.85 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.21% returns over the last 6 months