LWS Knitwear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore, down 52.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore in December 2022 down 52.17% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 70.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.