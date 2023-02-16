LWS Knitwear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore, down 52.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore in December 2022 down 52.17% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 70.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

LWS Knitwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

LWS Knitwear shares closed at 13.05 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.31% returns over the last 6 months and -23.24% over the last 12 months.