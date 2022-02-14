LWS Knitwear Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, up 7.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in December 2021 up 7.77% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 72.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

LWS Knitwear EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2020.

LWS Knitwear shares closed at 18.75 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 64.47% returns over the last 6 months and 629.57% over the last 12 months.