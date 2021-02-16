LWS Knitwear Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, up 473.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in December 2020 up 473.56% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

LWS Knitwear EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

LWS Knitwear shares closed at 2.45 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)