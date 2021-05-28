Lux Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 592.38 crore, up 106.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 592.38 crore in March 2021 up 106.98% from Rs. 286.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.28 crore in March 2021 up 202.03% from Rs. 30.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.02 crore in March 2021 up 170.71% from Rs. 48.03 crore in March 2020.

Lux Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 30.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.10 in March 2020.

Lux Industries shares closed at 2,802.40 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.44% returns over the last 6 months and 213.24% over the last 12 months.