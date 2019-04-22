Lux Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 385.71 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.71 crore in March 2019 up 8.79% from Rs. 354.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.63 crore in March 2019 up 18.49% from Rs. 31.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.40 crore in March 2019 up 10.06% from Rs. 59.42 crore in March 2018.

Lux Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 12.58 in March 2018.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,378.20 on April 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 108.14% returns over the last 6 months and 119.98% over the last 12 months.