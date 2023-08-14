English
    Lux Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.71 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 520.71 crore in June 2023 down 7.65% from Rs. 563.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.30 crore in June 2023 down 64.46% from Rs. 51.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.58 crore in June 2023 down 54.69% from Rs. 78.52 crore in June 2022.

    Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.12 in June 2022.

    Lux Industries shares closed at 1,583.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.52% over the last 12 months.

    Lux Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations520.71708.19560.63
    Other Operating Income--6.613.23
    Total Income From Operations520.71714.80563.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials310.08286.05325.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.5639.863.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.7788.48-65.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.8030.5327.93
    Depreciation5.915.194.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses242.36225.63197.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7739.0670.93
    Other Income1.909.802.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6748.8673.90
    Interest5.125.114.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.5543.7569.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.5543.7569.30
    Tax6.2511.0817.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3032.6751.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3032.6751.49
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0910.8617.12
    Diluted EPS6.0910.8617.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0910.8617.12
    Diluted EPS6.0910.8617.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

