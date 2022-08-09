 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lux Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.86 crore, up 35.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.86 crore in June 2022 up 35.95% from Rs. 414.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.49 crore in June 2022 down 20.53% from Rs. 64.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.52 crore in June 2022 down 14.04% from Rs. 91.34 crore in June 2021.

Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.55 in June 2021.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,917.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 6 months and -54.39% over the last 12 months.

Lux Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 560.63 578.71 413.98
Other Operating Income 3.23 1.77 0.79
Total Income From Operations 563.86 580.48 414.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 325.32 311.06 245.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.66 10.68 0.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.84 -84.12 -101.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.93 21.33 17.53
Depreciation 4.62 4.51 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 197.24 214.05 164.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.93 102.97 83.61
Other Income 2.97 6.04 3.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.90 109.01 87.21
Interest 4.60 6.39 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.30 102.62 85.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.30 102.62 85.09
Tax 17.81 28.12 20.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.49 74.50 64.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.49 74.50 64.79
Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26 6.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.12 24.77 21.55
Diluted EPS 17.12 24.77 21.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.12 24.77 21.55
Diluted EPS 17.12 24.77 21.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
