Lux Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 414.77 crore, up 69.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.77 crore in June 2021 up 69.67% from Rs. 244.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.79 crore in June 2021 up 105.73% from Rs. 31.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.34 crore in June 2021 up 93.97% from Rs. 47.09 crore in June 2020.

Lux Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 21.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.47 in June 2020.

Lux Industries shares closed at 4,238.30 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 161.23% returns over the last 6 months and 275.20% over the last 12 months.