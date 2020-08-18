Lux Industries Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 244.46 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.46 crore in June 2020 down 6.82% from Rs. 262.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.49 crore in June 2020 up 57.57% from Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.09 crore in June 2020 up 29.44% from Rs. 36.38 crore in June 2019.

Lux Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.47 in June 2020 from Rs. 7.91 in June 2019.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,446.20 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.48% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.