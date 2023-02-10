Lux Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.92 crore, down 30.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.92 crore in December 2022 down 30.42% from Rs. 658.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2022 down 81.03% from Rs. 103.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.18 crore in December 2022 down 73.8% from Rs. 145.73 crore in December 2021.