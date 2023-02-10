 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lux Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.92 crore, down 30.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 457.92 crore in December 2022 down 30.42% from Rs. 658.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2022 down 81.03% from Rs. 103.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.18 crore in December 2022 down 73.8% from Rs. 145.73 crore in December 2021.

Lux Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 454.64 627.14 655.34
Other Operating Income 3.28 4.25 2.74
Total Income From Operations 457.92 631.39 658.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 173.21 269.11 298.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.70 11.84 2.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 58.42 41.73 -40.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.42 29.55 23.50
Depreciation 4.61 4.67 4.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 161.42 213.43 232.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.14 61.06 137.37
Other Income 3.43 2.59 3.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.57 63.65 141.06
Interest 6.54 5.54 3.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.03 58.11 137.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.03 58.11 137.92
Tax 7.41 15.13 34.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.62 42.98 103.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.62 42.98 103.44
Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26 6.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.52 14.29 34.40
Diluted EPS 6.52 14.29 34.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.52 14.29 34.40
Diluted EPS 6.52 14.29 34.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
