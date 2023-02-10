English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lux Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.92 crore, down 30.42% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 457.92 crore in December 2022 down 30.42% from Rs. 658.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2022 down 81.03% from Rs. 103.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.18 crore in December 2022 down 73.8% from Rs. 145.73 crore in December 2021.

    Lux Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations454.64627.14655.34
    Other Operating Income3.284.252.74
    Total Income From Operations457.92631.39658.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.21269.11298.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.7011.842.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks58.4241.73-40.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.4229.5523.50
    Depreciation4.614.674.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses161.42213.43232.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1461.06137.37
    Other Income3.432.593.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5763.65141.06
    Interest6.545.543.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0358.11137.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.0358.11137.92
    Tax7.4115.1334.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.6242.98103.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.6242.98103.44
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5214.2934.40
    Diluted EPS6.5214.2934.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5214.2934.40
    Diluted EPS6.5214.2934.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited