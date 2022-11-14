 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lux Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 635.70 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 635.70 crore in September 2022 up 1.36% from Rs. 627.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 down 58.17% from Rs. 100.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.29 crore in September 2022 down 52.28% from Rs. 141.00 crore in September 2021.

Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.40 in September 2021.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,732.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.45% returns over the last 6 months and -58.83% over the last 12 months.

Lux Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 631.45 565.49 620.07
Other Operating Income 4.25 3.23 7.13
Total Income From Operations 635.70 568.72 627.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 268.25 326.77 332.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.84 3.66 3.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.47 -65.93 -110.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.65 29.16 23.55
Depreciation 4.85 4.79 4.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 215.82 200.23 240.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.82 70.04 133.00
Other Income 2.62 2.97 3.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.44 73.01 136.66
Interest 6.23 5.22 2.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.21 67.79 133.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.21 67.79 133.93
Tax 15.12 17.80 33.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.09 49.99 100.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.09 49.99 100.04
Minority Interest 0.92 0.75 0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.01 50.74 100.44
Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26 6.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.97 16.87 33.40
Diluted EPS 13.97 16.87 33.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.97 16.87 33.40
Diluted EPS 13.97 16.87 33.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lux Industries #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm