    Lux Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 635.70 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 635.70 crore in September 2022 up 1.36% from Rs. 627.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 down 58.17% from Rs. 100.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.29 crore in September 2022 down 52.28% from Rs. 141.00 crore in September 2021.

    Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.40 in September 2021.

    Lux Industries shares closed at 1,732.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.45% returns over the last 6 months and -58.83% over the last 12 months.

    Lux Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations631.45565.49620.07
    Other Operating Income4.253.237.13
    Total Income From Operations635.70568.72627.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials268.25326.77332.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.843.663.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.47-65.93-110.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.6529.1623.55
    Depreciation4.854.794.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses215.82200.23240.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.8270.04133.00
    Other Income2.622.973.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.4473.01136.66
    Interest6.235.222.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.2167.79133.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.2167.79133.93
    Tax15.1217.8033.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.0949.99100.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.0949.99100.04
    Minority Interest0.920.750.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.0150.74100.44
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9716.8733.40
    Diluted EPS13.9716.8733.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9716.8733.40
    Diluted EPS13.9716.8733.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lux Industries #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm