Lux Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.59 crore, down 8.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.59 crore in June 2023 down 8.46% from Rs. 568.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.68 crore in June 2023 down 67.13% from Rs. 50.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.24 crore in June 2023 down 57.28% from Rs. 77.80 crore in June 2022.

Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.87 in June 2022.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,583.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.52% over the last 12 months.