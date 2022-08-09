 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lux Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 568.72 crore, up 36.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 568.72 crore in June 2022 up 36.24% from Rs. 417.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.74 crore in June 2022 down 20.93% from Rs. 64.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.80 crore in June 2022 down 14.47% from Rs. 90.96 crore in June 2021.

Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.34 in June 2021.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,917.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 6 months and -54.39% over the last 12 months.

Lux Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 565.49 585.14 416.66
Other Operating Income 3.23 1.77 0.79
Total Income From Operations 568.72 586.91 417.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 326.77 314.48 247.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.66 10.78 0.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.93 -86.66 -103.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.16 22.53 18.24
Depreciation 4.79 4.91 4.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.23 218.76 167.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.04 102.11 83.00
Other Income 2.97 6.05 3.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.01 108.16 86.64
Interest 5.22 6.96 2.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.79 101.20 84.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.79 101.20 84.02
Tax 17.80 28.10 20.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.99 73.10 63.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.99 73.10 63.72
Minority Interest 0.75 0.66 0.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.74 73.76 64.17
Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26 6.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.87 24.53 21.34
Diluted EPS 16.87 24.53 21.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.87 24.53 21.34
Diluted EPS 16.87 24.53 21.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
