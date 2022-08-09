Lux Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 568.72 crore, up 36.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.72 crore in June 2022 up 36.24% from Rs. 417.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.74 crore in June 2022 down 20.93% from Rs. 64.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.80 crore in June 2022 down 14.47% from Rs. 90.96 crore in June 2021.

Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.34 in June 2021.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,917.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 6 months and -54.39% over the last 12 months.