    Lux Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 568.72 crore, up 36.24% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 568.72 crore in June 2022 up 36.24% from Rs. 417.45 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.74 crore in June 2022 down 20.93% from Rs. 64.17 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.80 crore in June 2022 down 14.47% from Rs. 90.96 crore in June 2021.

    Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.34 in June 2021.

    Lux Industries shares closed at 1,917.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 6 months and -54.39% over the last 12 months.

    Lux Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations565.49585.14416.66
    Other Operating Income3.231.770.79
    Total Income From Operations568.72586.91417.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials326.77314.48247.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.6610.780.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.93-86.66-103.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.1622.5318.24
    Depreciation4.794.914.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.23218.76167.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.04102.1183.00
    Other Income2.976.053.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.01108.1686.64
    Interest5.226.962.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.79101.2084.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.79101.2084.02
    Tax17.8028.1020.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.9973.1063.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.9973.1063.72
    Minority Interest0.750.660.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.7473.7664.17
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8724.5321.34
    Diluted EPS16.8724.5321.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8724.5321.34
    Diluted EPS16.8724.5321.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lux Industries #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
