Lux Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 459.05 crore, down 30.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 459.05 crore in December 2022 down 30.9% from Rs. 664.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2022 down 82.15% from Rs. 101.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.97 crore in December 2022 down 75.23% from Rs. 145.24 crore in December 2021.

Lux Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 455.77 631.45 661.58
Other Operating Income 3.28 4.25 2.74
Total Income From Operations 459.05 635.70 664.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 173.22 268.25 302.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.70 11.84 2.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 57.95 44.47 -41.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.52 30.65 24.59
Depreciation 4.78 4.85 4.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 164.15 215.82 235.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.73 59.82 136.78
Other Income 3.46 2.62 3.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.19 62.44 140.47
Interest 7.23 6.23 3.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.96 56.21 136.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.96 56.21 136.77
Tax 7.40 15.12 35.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.56 41.09 101.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.56 41.09 101.20
Minority Interest 1.52 0.92 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.08 42.01 101.30
Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26 6.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.01 13.97 33.69
Diluted EPS 6.01 13.97 33.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.01 13.97 33.69
Diluted EPS 6.01 13.97 33.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited