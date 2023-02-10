Lux Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 459.05 crore, down 30.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.05 crore in December 2022 down 30.9% from Rs. 664.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2022 down 82.15% from Rs. 101.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.97 crore in December 2022 down 75.23% from Rs. 145.24 crore in December 2021.