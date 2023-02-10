Lux Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 459.05 crore, down 30.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.05 crore in December 2022 down 30.9% from Rs. 664.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2022 down 82.15% from Rs. 101.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.97 crore in December 2022 down 75.23% from Rs. 145.24 crore in December 2021.

Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.69 in December 2021.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,421.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.16% returns over the last 6 months and -50.11% over the last 12 months.