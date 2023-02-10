English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lux Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 459.05 crore, down 30.9% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 459.05 crore in December 2022 down 30.9% from Rs. 664.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2022 down 82.15% from Rs. 101.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.97 crore in December 2022 down 75.23% from Rs. 145.24 crore in December 2021.

    Lux Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations455.77631.45661.58
    Other Operating Income3.284.252.74
    Total Income From Operations459.05635.70664.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.22268.25302.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.7011.842.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks57.9544.47-41.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5230.6524.59
    Depreciation4.784.854.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses164.15215.82235.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7359.82136.78
    Other Income3.462.623.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.1962.44140.47
    Interest7.236.233.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.9656.21136.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.9656.21136.77
    Tax7.4015.1235.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.5641.09101.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.5641.09101.20
    Minority Interest1.520.920.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.0842.01101.30
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0113.9733.69
    Diluted EPS6.0113.9733.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0113.9733.69
    Diluted EPS6.0113.9733.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited