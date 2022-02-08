Lux Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 664.32 crore, up 69.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.32 crore in December 2021 up 69.56% from Rs. 391.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.30 crore in December 2021 up 82.69% from Rs. 55.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.24 crore in December 2021 up 81.1% from Rs. 80.20 crore in December 2020.

Lux Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 33.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 21.96 in December 2020.

Lux Industries shares closed at 2,917.30 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.78% over the last 12 months.