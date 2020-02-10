App
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin widens losses in Q3; highlights of conference call

The company expects to launch more than 15 products in US in FY21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lupin widened its consolidated net loss to Rs 835 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 against net loss of Rs 151.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

Consolidated sales of the company stood at Rs 3,716 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,821.19 crore for the same period a year ago.

Here are the highlights of Lupin's earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Close

The company's US generics and US branded sales de-grew by 4% and 3% YoY at USD 180 million and USD 4.5 million, respectively.

related news

The company has filed 7 ANDA and received 4 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, while it launched 4 products this quarter.

The company expects to launch more than 15 products in US in FY21.

The company expects that 4QFY20 will report better EBITDA margin and therefore, has guided to achieve lower range of the 18-20% margin guidance given earlier.

Enbrel in Europe in still on track for the end of the quarter and expects to receive approval soon.

For Goa and Somerset facility- the company expects to complete the remediation activities in the next 3 months and then put the plants for re-inspection.

Out of the 150 plus pending ANDAs- largest number is from Nagpur plant followed by Indore (unit 2) plant and Goa & Somerset facility.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:49 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.