Lupin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,828.96 crore, down 1.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,828.96 crore in September 2022 down 1.44% from Rs. 2,870.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.62 crore in September 2022 up 111.18% from Rs. 1,329.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.03 crore in September 2022 up 124.85% from Rs. 1,324.27 crore in September 2021.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.28 in September 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 694.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.

Lupin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,828.96 2,684.19 2,798.76
Other Operating Income -- 48.30 71.41
Total Income From Operations 2,828.96 2,732.49 2,870.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 838.81 696.12 747.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 373.65 434.54 511.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.98 42.82 -168.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 489.73 504.95 469.76
Depreciation 137.76 130.35 129.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 788.13 765.36 2,708.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.90 158.35 -1,528.85
Other Income 15.37 6.48 74.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.27 164.83 -1,454.17
Interest 18.38 19.87 18.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 172.89 144.96 -1,472.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 172.89 144.96 -1,472.43
Tax 24.27 27.78 -143.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 148.62 117.18 -1,329.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 148.62 117.18 -1,329.12
Equity Share Capital 90.94 90.93 90.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 2.58 -29.28
Diluted EPS 3.26 2.57 -29.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 2.58 -29.28
Diluted EPS 3.26 2.57 -29.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 10, 2022
