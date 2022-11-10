Lupin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,828.96 crore, down 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,828.96 crore in September 2022 down 1.44% from Rs. 2,870.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.62 crore in September 2022 up 111.18% from Rs. 1,329.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.03 crore in September 2022 up 124.85% from Rs. 1,324.27 crore in September 2021.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.28 in September 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 694.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.