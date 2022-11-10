English
    Lupin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,828.96 crore, down 1.44% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,828.96 crore in September 2022 down 1.44% from Rs. 2,870.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.62 crore in September 2022 up 111.18% from Rs. 1,329.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.03 crore in September 2022 up 124.85% from Rs. 1,324.27 crore in September 2021.

    Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.28 in September 2021.

    Lupin shares closed at 694.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.

    Lupin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,828.962,684.192,798.76
    Other Operating Income--48.3071.41
    Total Income From Operations2,828.962,732.492,870.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials838.81696.12747.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods373.65434.54511.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.9842.82-168.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost489.73504.95469.76
    Depreciation137.76130.35129.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses788.13765.362,708.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.90158.35-1,528.85
    Other Income15.376.4874.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.27164.83-1,454.17
    Interest18.3819.8718.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.89144.96-1,472.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax172.89144.96-1,472.43
    Tax24.2727.78-143.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.62117.18-1,329.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.62117.18-1,329.12
    Equity Share Capital90.9490.9390.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.272.58-29.28
    Diluted EPS3.262.57-29.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.272.58-29.28
    Diluted EPS3.262.57-29.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm