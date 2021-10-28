Lupin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,870.17 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,870.17 crore in September 2021 down 5.67% from Rs. 3,042.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,329.12 crore in September 2021 down 468.76% from Rs. 360.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,324.27 crore in September 2021 down 312.54% from Rs. 623.07 crore in September 2020.

Lupin shares closed at 936.85 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -2.13% over the last 12 months.