Lupin Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,885.36 crore, up 6.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,885.36 crore in September 2019 up 6.37% from Rs. 2,712.55 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.80 crore in September 2019 down 67.56% from Rs. 424.75 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 703.37 crore in September 2019 up 1.2% from Rs. 695.05 crore in September 2018.

Lupin EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.83 in September 2019 from Rs. 9.40 in September 2018.

Lupin shares closed at 771.45 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and -9.34% over the last 12 months.