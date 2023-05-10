Lupin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,836.27 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,836.27 crore in March 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 2,855.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.01 crore in March 2023 up 431.6% from Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.48 crore in March 2023 down 38.61% from Rs. 517.15 crore in March 2022.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

Lupin shares closed at 745.55 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 1.71% over the last 12 months.