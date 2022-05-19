Lupin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,855.39 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,855.39 crore in March 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 2,515.96 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2022 down 111.34% from Rs. 316.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.15 crore in March 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 491.12 crore in March 2021.
Lupin shares closed at 683.30 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lupin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,503.67
|2,663.20
|2,515.96
|Other Operating Income
|351.72
|68.79
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,855.39
|2,731.99
|2,515.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|675.52
|767.27
|604.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|413.64
|471.14
|314.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.06
|-53.39
|36.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|450.22
|494.57
|395.07
|Depreciation
|131.02
|127.91
|125.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|837.07
|844.17
|740.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|369.98
|80.32
|300.04
|Other Income
|16.15
|35.47
|66.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|386.13
|115.79
|366.11
|Interest
|24.58
|15.81
|12.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|361.55
|99.98
|353.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|361.55
|99.98
|353.80
|Tax
|397.44
|-430.46
|37.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.89
|530.44
|316.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.89
|530.44
|316.36
|Equity Share Capital
|90.90
|90.84
|90.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|11.68
|6.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|11.65
|6.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|11.68
|6.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|11.65
|6.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited