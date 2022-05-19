 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,855.39 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,855.39 crore in March 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 2,515.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2022 down 111.34% from Rs. 316.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.15 crore in March 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 491.12 crore in March 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 683.30 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.

Lupin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,503.67 2,663.20 2,515.96
Other Operating Income 351.72 68.79 --
Total Income From Operations 2,855.39 2,731.99 2,515.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 675.52 767.27 604.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 413.64 471.14 314.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.06 -53.39 36.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 450.22 494.57 395.07
Depreciation 131.02 127.91 125.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 837.07 844.17 740.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 369.98 80.32 300.04
Other Income 16.15 35.47 66.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 386.13 115.79 366.11
Interest 24.58 15.81 12.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 361.55 99.98 353.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 361.55 99.98 353.80
Tax 397.44 -430.46 37.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.89 530.44 316.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.89 530.44 316.36
Equity Share Capital 90.90 90.84 90.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 11.68 6.98
Diluted EPS -0.79 11.65 6.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 11.68 6.98
Diluted EPS -0.79 11.65 6.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

